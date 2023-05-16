Raw Eddy's are healthy snacks that make you feel happy

Raw Eddy's is all about healthy snacks that make you feel happy. They are functional snacks that are vegan, gluten free, plant based and soy free.

This woman-owned business is inspiring others In Utah. It was established in April of 2020. Since then, they have signed on 20 wholesale accounts, ship nationwide, and you can find them at local events in Utah every weekend.

Kaitlyn Maestas is the Founder & Owner of Raw Eddy's. She says growing up she had stomach issues a lot and came to find out, they could be traced back to what she calls a "typical American diet" filled with lots of processed foods.

She had a long journey to find foods that didn't make her sick, which including going to culinary school and Raw Eddy's was born.

Kaitlyn says her snacks are not only super healthy and clean but also taste good, and use high-quality superfoods and brain-boosting plant-based ingredients.

You can learn more about the initiative to help support women entrepreneurs and women in the workplace at every level.


