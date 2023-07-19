RC Willey now has pizza ovens, pinball machines and so much more!

We are in the thick of barbecue season - so why not make your backyard grill and patio furniture the best?

That set-up could include a pizza oven too, available now at RC Willey stores.

Morgan went to to the location in Draper to check them out.

Bobby Tello says more than 90 percent of Americans eat pizza once a week. That means families are spending a lot of money on it.

He showed Morgan the new Gozney Pizza Ovens that come in two sizes.

One is portable, so you can take it with you to the park or the tailgate lot. The bigger one can be a permanent part of your backyard patio.

Speaking of cooking outside, RC Willey carries all kinds of grillsfrom Weber to Traeger and everything in between. Prices start at just $399 and go all the way to more than $3,900.

RC Willey also carries Magnum Mountain Bikes that are electric. So you can have fun in the outdoors without exerting yourself.

When you want to cool off and have some fun indoors, why not get a pinball machine? RC Willey carries four different versions of the game. The most popular model is Godzilla.

You can find the store location near you and get more information at rcwilley.com.