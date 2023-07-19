Watch Now
The Place

Actions

RC Willey now has pizza ovens, pinball machines and so much more!

Make your own pizza at home with this new pizza oven
Nearly all Americans eat pizza once a week, so why not make it in your own backyard with this new pizza oven at RC Willey?
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 15:55:43-04

We are in the thick of barbecue season - so why not make your backyard grill and patio furniture the best?

That set-up could include a pizza oven too, available now at RC Willey stores.

Morgan went to to the location in Draper to check them out.

Bobby Tello says more than 90 percent of Americans eat pizza once a week. That means families are spending a lot of money on it.

He showed Morgan the new Gozney Pizza Ovens that come in two sizes.

One is portable, so you can take it with you to the park or the tailgate lot. The bigger one can be a permanent part of your backyard patio.

Speaking of cooking outside, RC Willey carries all kinds of grillsfrom Weber to Traeger and everything in between. Prices start at just $399 and go all the way to more than $3,900.

RC Willey also carries Magnum Mountain Bikes that are electric. So you can have fun in the outdoors without exerting yourself.

When you want to cool off and have some fun indoors, why not get a pinball machine? RC Willey carries four different versions of the game. The most popular model is Godzilla.

You can find the store location near you and get more information at rcwilley.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere