Ready, Set, Seek! Here's something fun to do - a scavenger hunt for a great cause!

For the Month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, you can visit the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, complete a FUN scavenger hunt, and a donation will be made to Friends of the Salt Lake County Children's Justice Centers!

The scavenger hunt is set up in the Ford Expedition Asia exhibit, and the idea is to look for certain items hidden in the area and fill out a card as each item is located.

For each family that completes a scavenger hunt, Your Local Ford Stores will be making a $5 donation!

That's not all though. Everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a free behind the scenes "Penguin Encounter" which is a $300 value.

For more information click here.

