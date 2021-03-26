Ready to go on vacation again? The Travel Mom has so info you need to know before you go!

People are excited and looking forward to traveling again soon.

Our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, joined us from one of her favorite spots -- Hawaii -- with some information you need to know before you go.

Hawaii is welcoming visitors in a very safe way. This enhanced entry into the state includes a pre-travel testing program, the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form, and temperature screening at all Hawaii airports upon arrival.

Once there, you'll need to always wear a face mask in public and they're require social distancing while you are outdoors. Visit HawaiiCovid19.com for more detailed information.

In addition to the beautiful scenery and ocean views, Emily says there is so much to do in Hawaii. To check out some of the things going on visit gohawaii.com. That also includes information on giving back to the earth during your stay.

Emily is doing a a spectacular Hawaii giveaway, visit thetravelmom.com for your chance to enter to win. And, be sure to join Emily on Instagram @thetravelmom.