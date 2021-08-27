Watch
The Place

Actions

Real Estate Rundown features this Midvale Home For Sale

items.[0].videoTitle
This house in our weekly Real Estate Rundown has a lot of places to just relax.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 16:28:52-04

When buying a home, proximity is one of the first things people look for. In this week's Real Estate Rundown this home is close to restaurants, parks, biking trails, and Top Golf plus conveniently located to the freeway and a TRAX station.

List price: $579,900
Address: 832 W Bach Lane Midvale, Ut 84047
Details: Bed 3, Bath 2 1/2, 2 Car Garage, 2480 Sq Ft
1 Laundry rooms, 2 Family rooms, 1kitchen, 1 semi-formal dining room.

This home features an open floor plan that allows for entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops and new updated soft closed cabinets. Enjoy living with the master on the main floor and the master bath has a separate shower and extra deep soaker tub.

With a huge pergola, this home is great for entertaining!

For more information on this home and others go to utahforsalehomes.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere