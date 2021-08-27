Real Estate Rundown features this Midvale Home For Sale

When buying a home, proximity is one of the first things people look for. In this week's Real Estate Rundown this home is close to restaurants, parks, biking trails, and Top Golf plus conveniently located to the freeway and a TRAX station.

List price: $579,900

Address: 832 W Bach Lane Midvale, Ut 84047

Details: Bed 3, Bath 2 1/2, 2 Car Garage, 2480 Sq Ft

1 Laundry rooms, 2 Family rooms, 1kitchen, 1 semi-formal dining room.

This home features an open floor plan that allows for entertaining. The kitchen has granite countertops and new updated soft closed cabinets. Enjoy living with the master on the main floor and the master bath has a separate shower and extra deep soaker tub.

With a huge pergola, this home is great for entertaining!

