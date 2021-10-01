Real Estate Rundown: How UVO Group can help veterans buy a home

UVO Group is known for Real Estate but they're also proud to introduce their new Veteran Program which is helping to put veterans into homes and helping them with the entire process.

Vince Vargas is a veteran and has teamed up with UVO and Billy Beach from Supreme Lending to launch the project.

The lender will pay for appraisal and inspection, while the agent will pay for the first mortgage payment for the veteran.

Their goal is to help as many veterans as possible, since they put their life on the line for our beautiful country.

For more information go to utahforsalehomes.com.