Real Estate Rundown - lot for sale

With building costs starting to drop it means you can finally build your home your way!

This lot in Spanish Fork is nearby new biking trails, an all abilities park, and dog park. With close proximity to shopping centers and great restaurants plus beautiful views of the river bottoms.

This lot provides great potential with surrounding homes priced around 700K.

Address: 1777 S 1440 E

Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Land lot: .57 acres

Price: 360K

For more information go to utahforsalehomes.com

You can reach Quinsee by calling 801.654.2940 or emailing Quinsee@uvorealestate.com