"Real Men Wear Pink" gives men the opportunity to show the gratitude for women in their lives

The American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign gets men involved in the fight against breast cancer.

Breast cancer affects everyone, and during the month of October, people come together to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Real Men Wear Pink gives men the opportunity to show the love and gratitude they have for the women in their lives.

You can support your favorite candidate in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign by going to Fox13now.com/realmenwearpink. Engage with them and show your support by wearing pink with them in October.

Money raised goes to programs and services like the American Cancer Society's 24/7 support at 1-800-227-2345 and cancer.org and the Reach our Recovery program for women facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is happening on Saturday, October 23 at Liberty Park. The walk will start at 9am.

You can learn more and sign up at Fox13now.com/makingstrides.