Receive a stained glass heart when you donate to people helping Ukraine

Park City resident Dawn Chapman says she was heartbroken over what is happening to people in Ukraine and she wanted to do something to help.

So, Dawn created Hearts 4 Ukraine with a goal of inspiring $10,000 in donations to help Ukrainian people who are fleeing their homes. So far there have been about $8,500 in donations inspired by this effort.

She will make a stained glass heart for people who donate any amount.

Dawn has chosen World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is providing more than 300,000 hot, fresh meals each day at border crossings in Romania, Maldova and Hungary.

WCK is also partnering with restaurants in Ukraine to get hot meals to anyone who hasn't been able to leave.

To donate, visit wck.org now through June 30, 2022, and send a copy of your donation receipt/confirmation to dawn@dawnchapman.com so a heart can be reserved for you - one heart per donation.

Donations up to $99 will receive a wire embellished heart (2.5" x 3"); donations of $100 or more will receive a bevel heart (4.5" x 5").

Hearts can be picked up in Park City on or before June 30, 2022.

You can find more information at dcglassart.com.

