Belgian Liège Waffles
by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson
Buttery, golden and studded with crunchy pearl sugar, these Belgian Liège waffles are crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and perfect for a special breakfast or weekend brunch at home.
Ingredients
For the waffles:
1 packet rapid-rise yeast
¾ cup warm milk (100–110 degrees)
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 sticks butter, softened
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
2 large eggs, room temperature
¾ cup Belgian pearl sugar
To serve:
Sliced strawberries, as needed
Blueberries, as needed
Whipped cream, as needed
Chocolate hazelnut spread, as needed
Cookie butter, as needed
Directions:
- Sprinkle the yeast into the warm milk and gently stir to hydrate. Let sit 5–10 minutes to bloom. The mixture is ready once bubbly on top.
- In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add the flour, salt, brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, vanilla bean paste, eggs and yeast mixture. Mix on low speed until a smooth dough forms.
- Cover and let the dough rise for 30–60 minutes or until doubled in size. Evenly mix in the pearl sugar. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions and form into balls. Place on a sheet pan and let rise 15–20 minutes.
- Heat a waffle maker to medium-high heat. Cook each dough ball for 2–3 minutes or until evenly browned. Hold cooked waffles in a 170-degree oven to keep warm while preparing the remaining dough.
Serve warm topped with chocolate hazelnut spread, cookie butter, fresh berries and whipped cream.
Enjoy!