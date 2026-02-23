Belgian Liège Waffles

by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

Buttery, golden and studded with crunchy pearl sugar, these Belgian Liège waffles are crisp on the outside, soft on the inside and perfect for a special breakfast or weekend brunch at home.

Ingredients

For the waffles:

1 packet rapid-rise yeast

¾ cup warm milk (100–110 degrees)

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 sticks butter, softened

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

2 large eggs, room temperature

¾ cup Belgian pearl sugar

To serve:

Sliced strawberries, as needed

Blueberries, as needed

Whipped cream, as needed

Chocolate hazelnut spread, as needed

Cookie butter, as needed

Directions: