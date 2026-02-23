Breakfast Casserole Muffins

by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

These hearty breakfast casserole muffins are packed with sausage, bacon, hash browns and Swiss cheese, making them perfect for busy mornings, brunch gatherings or easy meal prep for the week.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound maple breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled

1/2 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded hash browns, uncooked

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

3 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 (16.3-ounce) can large flaky biscuits

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Split each biscuit in half lengthwise to create 16 portions. Grease a muffin tin and press each piece of dough into the cups, covering the bottom and pressing up the sides to form a crust. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, whole grain mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Evenly divide the cooked sausage and bacon among the biscuit-lined muffin cups, then add the hash browns and Swiss cheese. Pour the egg mixture into each cup, filling nearly to the top. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the eggs are set and the tops are bubbling and lightly browned. Let cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve warm, or cool completely and freeze for a quick and easy breakfast to reheat later.