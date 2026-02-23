Cheesy Chicken Fritters with Hot Honey Sauce

Prev Next

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shares how to make Cheesy Chicken Fritters with a rich hot honey butter sauce — a crispy, crowd-pleasing recipe that’s perfect for dinner or game day. Ingredients For the Chicken Fritters: 3 large chicken breasts, diced

2 large eggs

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup flour

4 ounces shredded mozzarella

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Oil, as needed for cooking For the Hot Honey Sauce: 3/4 cup Frank’s RedHot sauce

1/2 cup honey

1 stick butter, cubed Directions Make the sauce:

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the hot sauce and honey. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add the cubed butter and stir until fully melted and smooth. Reduce heat to low and keep warm. Prepare the fritter mixture:

In a large bowl, combine the diced chicken, eggs, mayonnaise, flour, mozzarella, dill, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours to allow the mixture to firm up. Cook the fritters:

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat and add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. Scoop about 1/4 cup of the chicken mixture into the skillet and gently press down to form a patty. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Serve:

Drizzle the warm hot honey sauce over the fritters or serve it on the side for dipping. Enjoy while hot.

