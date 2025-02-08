Chef Jeff's Enfrijoladas

Prev Next

Posted

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Enfrijoladas

Ingredients:

2 (15 oz.) cans pinto beans, not drained

2 chipotle peppers in adobo

½ small onion, chopped

1 tbsp. minced garlic

¼ tsp. Mexican oregano

1 tbsp. oil + more as needed

1 ½ c. chicken broth

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

12 soft taco sized flour tortillas

1 lb. Oaxaca cheese, grated

Queso fresco garnish

Pico de gallo garnish

Lime wedge garnish

Diced avocado garnish Directions:

Add the beans, chipotle peppers, garlic, oregano, salt and broth to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add the oil to a pot over medium heat. Once hot add the bean mixture. Bring it to a simmer and lower the heat and cook for 5 minutes or so to thicken it up a bit. Hold it warm.

Add a little oil to a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add a layer of the shredded cheese to the tortillas and roll them up tight. Set the tortillas in the hot pan seam side down. Cook a few minutes to toast and seal the quesadillas. Brown them on all sides. Add the rolled quesadillas to a plate and smother them with the bean sauce. Garnish with pico de gallo, avocado, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.