Chef Jeff's Enfrijoladas

Chef Jeff Jackson shares a tasty recipe for enchiladas with a twist.
Enfrijoladas
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Enfrijoladas
Ingredients:
2 (15 oz.) cans pinto beans, not drained
2 chipotle peppers in adobo
½ small onion, chopped
1 tbsp. minced garlic
¼ tsp. Mexican oregano
1 tbsp. oil + more as needed
1 ½ c. chicken broth
1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
12 soft taco sized flour tortillas
1 lb. Oaxaca cheese, grated
Queso fresco garnish
Pico de gallo garnish
Lime wedge garnish
Diced avocado garnish

Directions:

  1. Add the beans, chipotle peppers, garlic, oregano, salt and broth to a blender. Blend until smooth. Add the oil to a pot over medium heat. Once hot add the bean mixture. Bring it to a simmer and lower the heat and cook for 5 minutes or so to thicken it up a bit. Hold it warm.
  2. Add a little oil to a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add a layer of the shredded cheese to the tortillas and roll them up tight. Set the tortillas in the hot pan seam side down. Cook a few minutes to toast and seal the quesadillas. Brown them on all sides. Add the rolled quesadillas to a plate and smother them with the bean sauce. Garnish with pico de gallo, avocado, and a lime wedge. Enjoy!
