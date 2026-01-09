Creamy Dumpling Soup
Creamy, cozy and packed with flavor, this quick soup comes together with coconut milk, red curry paste and frozen potstickers for an easy weeknight win.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. oil
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped (white/light green parts separated from dark green tops)
- 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms (or other mushrooms), sliced
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. minced ginger
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. brown sugar
- 2 tbsp. red curry paste
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 2 (14-oz.) cans coconut milk
- Zest and juice of 1 lime
- 1 (16- to 20-oz.) bag frozen potstickers
For garnish: chili crisp and chopped green onions (dark green tops)
Directions
- Heat the oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Once the butter melts, add the white/light green parts of the green onions, carrots and mushrooms. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring, until slightly softened.
- Stir in the brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the garlic and ginger and cook 1 minute, stirring.
- Add the chicken broth, red curry paste and sesame oil. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.
- Stir in the coconut milk and return to a gentle boil. Add the potstickers, lime zest and lime juice. Simmer 6-8 minutes, or until potstickers are warmed through.
- Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with chili crisp and the remaining chopped green onions. Serve warm.
Tip: Keep the soup at a gentle simmer after adding the coconut milk to prevent curdling.