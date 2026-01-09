Creamy Dumpling Soup

Creamy, cozy and packed with flavor, this quick soup comes together with coconut milk, red curry paste and frozen potstickers for an easy weeknight win.

Ingredients

2 tbsp. oil

4 tbsp. butter

1 bunch green onions, chopped (white/light green parts separated from dark green tops)

8 oz. shiitake mushrooms (or other mushrooms), sliced

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. minced ginger

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. red curry paste

1 tbsp. sesame oil

1 quart chicken broth

2 (14-oz.) cans coconut milk

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1 (16- to 20-oz.) bag frozen potstickers

For garnish: chili crisp and chopped green onions (dark green tops)

Directions

Heat the oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Once the butter melts, add the white/light green parts of the green onions, carrots and mushrooms. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring, until slightly softened. Stir in the brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the garlic and ginger and cook 1 minute, stirring. Add the chicken broth, red curry paste and sesame oil. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and return to a gentle boil. Add the potstickers, lime zest and lime juice. Simmer 6-8 minutes, or until potstickers are warmed through. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with chili crisp and the remaining chopped green onions. Serve warm.

Tip: Keep the soup at a gentle simmer after adding the coconut milk to prevent curdling.