Creamy Dumpling Soup

One pot. Big flavor. This creamy dumpling soup is the comfort food your week needs.
Creamy, cozy and packed with flavor, this quick soup comes together with coconut milk, red curry paste and frozen potstickers for an easy weeknight win.

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. oil
  • 4 tbsp. butter
  • 1 bunch green onions, chopped (white/light green parts separated from dark green tops)
  • 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms (or other mushrooms), sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 1 tsp. minced ginger
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1 tsp. brown sugar
  • 2 tbsp. red curry paste
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 quart chicken broth
  • 2 (14-oz.) cans coconut milk
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 (16- to 20-oz.) bag frozen potstickers

For garnish: chili crisp and chopped green onions (dark green tops)

Directions

  1. Heat the oil and butter in a large pot over medium heat. Once the butter melts, add the white/light green parts of the green onions, carrots and mushrooms. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring, until slightly softened.
  2. Stir in the brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the garlic and ginger and cook 1 minute, stirring.
  3. Add the chicken broth, red curry paste and sesame oil. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.
  4. Stir in the coconut milk and return to a gentle boil. Add the potstickers, lime zest and lime juice. Simmer 6-8 minutes, or until potstickers are warmed through.
  5. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with chili crisp and the remaining chopped green onions. Serve warm.

Tip: Keep the soup at a gentle simmer after adding the coconut milk to prevent curdling.

