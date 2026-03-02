Crispy chicken fried steak bites with creamy country gravy
By Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson
Golden, bite-sized pieces of crispy chicken fried steak served with rich, homemade country gravy make this comfort food classic perfect for dipping, sharing and weeknight indulgence.
Ingredients
For the steak bites:
1 ½ to 2 pounds flank steak, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 large eggs
1 ½ cups plus ¼ cup cornstarch
Oil, for frying
For the gravy:
¼ cup butter
¼ cup flour
4 cups milk
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 chicken bouillon cube
Directions
- Add the sliced steak to a bowl with the baking soda and mix thoroughly. Let sit for 30 minutes to tenderize.
- Meanwhile, prepare the gravy. In a deep-sided skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the flour to form a paste and cook for about 1 minute, stirring often.
- Pour in the milk and whisk to combine. Add the salt, pepper and bouillon cube. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring often, until thickened. Keep warm over low heat.
- Rinse the steak under water and pat dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, toss the steak with the salt, pepper, garlic powder, eggs and ¼ cup cornstarch until evenly coated. Add the remaining cornstarch and toss again. The mixture should be dry while fully coating the steak pieces.
- Heat several inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to bring the oil to 350 degrees.
- Fry the steak in batches for 2 to 3 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. Remove and drain on a wire rack set over a sheet pan.
- Serve the steak bites warm with the creamy country gravy for dipping.