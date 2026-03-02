Crispy chicken fried steak bites with creamy country gravy

By Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

Golden, bite-sized pieces of crispy chicken fried steak served with rich, homemade country gravy make this comfort food classic perfect for dipping, sharing and weeknight indulgence.

Ingredients

For the steak bites:

1 ½ to 2 pounds flank steak, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups plus ¼ cup cornstarch

Oil, for frying

For the gravy:

¼ cup butter

¼ cup flour

4 cups milk

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 chicken bouillon cube

Directions