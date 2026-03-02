Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crispy chicken fried steak bites with creamy country gravy

By Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

Golden, bite-sized pieces of crispy chicken fried steak served with rich, homemade country gravy make this comfort food classic perfect for dipping, sharing and weeknight indulgence.

Ingredients

For the steak bites:
1 ½ to 2 pounds flank steak, thinly sliced
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 large eggs
1 ½ cups plus ¼ cup cornstarch
Oil, for frying

For the gravy:
¼ cup butter
¼ cup flour
4 cups milk
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 chicken bouillon cube

Directions

  1. Add the sliced steak to a bowl with the baking soda and mix thoroughly. Let sit for 30 minutes to tenderize.
  2. Meanwhile, prepare the gravy. In a deep-sided skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Stir in the flour to form a paste and cook for about 1 minute, stirring often.
  3. Pour in the milk and whisk to combine. Add the salt, pepper and bouillon cube. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring often, until thickened. Keep warm over low heat.
  4. Rinse the steak under water and pat dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, toss the steak with the salt, pepper, garlic powder, eggs and ¼ cup cornstarch until evenly coated. Add the remaining cornstarch and toss again. The mixture should be dry while fully coating the steak pieces.
  5. Heat several inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to bring the oil to 350 degrees.
  6. Fry the steak in batches for 2 to 3 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. Remove and drain on a wire rack set over a sheet pan.
  7. Serve the steak bites warm with the creamy country gravy for dipping.
