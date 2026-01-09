Garlic Parmesan Baked Chicken Tenders

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside and finished with a rich garlic-Parmesan butter, these baked chicken tenders are a family-friendly favorite with big flavor.

Ingredients

For the chicken tenders:



1 1/2 to 2 lbs. chicken tenders

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2 large eggs, beaten

Butter or olive oil cooking spray, as needed

For the garlic butter:



1 stick butter, room temperature

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the panko in a single layer. Lightly spray with cooking spray and bake for 5–8 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from oven and increase temperature to 400°F. In a small bowl, combine the salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. Sprinkle the seasoning over the chicken tenders and toss to coat evenly. Line a second baking sheet with parchment paper and place a rack on top. Set up three shallow bowls: one with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with toasted breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan. Dredge each tender in flour, dip into the egg, then press into the breadcrumb mixture to coat evenly. Place on the prepared rack and repeat with remaining tenders. Lightly spray the tops with cooking spray and bake for 15–20 minutes, or until golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 160°F. While the chicken bakes, mix all garlic butter ingredients in a bowl until smooth. When tenders come out of the oven, brush generously with the garlic butter. Serve warm and enjoy.

Tip: Using a rack allows air to circulate around the chicken, helping the tenders stay crispy without frying.

