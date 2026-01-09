Garlic Parmesan Baked Chicken Tenders
Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside and finished with a rich garlic-Parmesan butter, these baked chicken tenders are a family-friendly favorite with big flavor.
Ingredients
For the chicken tenders:
- 1 1/2 to 2 lbs. chicken tenders
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- Butter or olive oil cooking spray, as needed
For the garlic butter:
- 1 stick butter, room temperature
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the panko in a single layer. Lightly spray with cooking spray and bake for 5–8 minutes, or until lightly golden. Remove from oven and increase temperature to 400°F.
- In a small bowl, combine the salt, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. Sprinkle the seasoning over the chicken tenders and toss to coat evenly.
- Line a second baking sheet with parchment paper and place a rack on top. Set up three shallow bowls: one with flour, one with beaten eggs, and one with toasted breadcrumbs mixed with Parmesan.
- Dredge each tender in flour, dip into the egg, then press into the breadcrumb mixture to coat evenly. Place on the prepared rack and repeat with remaining tenders.
- Lightly spray the tops with cooking spray and bake for 15–20 minutes, or until golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 160°F.
- While the chicken bakes, mix all garlic butter ingredients in a bowl until smooth. When tenders come out of the oven, brush generously with the garlic butter. Serve warm and enjoy.
Tip: Using a rack allows air to circulate around the chicken, helping the tenders stay crispy without frying.