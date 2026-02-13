This one-pan Greek chicken rice pilaf is packed with bright lemon flavor, tender chicken, and savory artichokes. It’s an easy, hearty meal that brings Mediterranean comfort straight to your dinner table.
Greek Chicken Rice Pilaf
Recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients
- 4–6 bone-in chicken thighs
- Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 2 tbsp. fresh oregano
- 1½ cups basmati rice, uncooked
- 2¾ cups chicken broth
- 15 oz. jar quartered artichoke hearts, drained
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 10 dried apricots, chopped
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
Directions
- Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper on all sides. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken skin-side down and cook for 6–8 minutes, until the skin is golden and crisp. Flip and cook another 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- In the same skillet, add the chopped onion with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook 3–4 minutes until softened. Stir in the garlic and oregano and cook for 1 minute.
- Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3–4 minutes to lightly toast. Pour in the chicken broth and add the artichoke hearts. Bring to a simmer, then return the chicken to the pan, skin-side up.
- Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 18–20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through.
- Remove the chicken and stir in the lemon juice, lemon zest, and chopped apricots. Fluff the rice, then serve with the chicken on top. Garnish with feta cheese and parsley. Enjoy!