This one-pan Greek chicken rice pilaf is packed with bright lemon flavor, tender chicken, and savory artichokes. It’s an easy, hearty meal that brings Mediterranean comfort straight to your dinner table.

Greek Chicken Rice Pilaf

Recipe by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients

4–6 bone-in chicken thighs

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. fresh oregano

1½ cups basmati rice, uncooked

2¾ cups chicken broth

15 oz. jar quartered artichoke hearts, drained

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

10 dried apricots, chopped

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions