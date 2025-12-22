Green Curry Chicken Ramen

This cozy, flavor-packed ramen comes together quickly with rotisserie chicken, creamy coconut milk and a kick of green curry — perfect for an easy weeknight dinner with restaurant-quality flavor.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. oil
- 1 jalapeño, minced
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. ginger, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- Zest and juice of 1 lime, separated
- 4 oz. jar green curry paste
- ½ rotisserie chicken, shredded
- 2 cans coconut milk
- 3 c. chicken broth
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. fish sauce
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 2 packages ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)
- 8 oz. snow peas, trimmed
- ¼ c. chopped cilantro
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the jalapeño, garlic, ginger, red bell pepper and lime zest. Cook for a few minutes until fragrant. Stir in the green curry paste and shredded chicken and cook, stirring often, for a few more minutes.
- Add the coconut milk, chicken broth, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar and dried basil. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add the ramen noodles, snow peas and lime juice, and simmer for 3–5 minutes, or until the noodles are tender.
- Serve hot, topped with chopped cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!