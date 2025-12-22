Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The PlaceRecipes

Actions

Green Curry Chicken Ramen

Green Curry Chicken Ramen Part-1
Green Curry Chicken Ramen Part-2
Green Curry Chicken Ramen
Posted

This cozy, flavor-packed ramen comes together quickly with rotisserie chicken, creamy coconut milk and a kick of green curry — perfect for an easy weeknight dinner with restaurant-quality flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • 1 jalapeño, minced
  • 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. ginger, minced
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime, separated
  • 4 oz. jar green curry paste
  • ½ rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • 2 cans coconut milk
  • 3 c. chicken broth
  • 2 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. fish sauce
  • 2 tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. dried basil
  • 2 packages ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)
  • 8 oz. snow peas, trimmed
  • ¼ c. chopped cilantro
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the jalapeño, garlic, ginger, red bell pepper and lime zest. Cook for a few minutes until fragrant. Stir in the green curry paste and shredded chicken and cook, stirring often, for a few more minutes.
  2. Add the coconut milk, chicken broth, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar and dried basil. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add the ramen noodles, snow peas and lime juice, and simmer for 3–5 minutes, or until the noodles are tender.
  3. Serve hot, topped with chopped cilantro and a lime wedge. Enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE