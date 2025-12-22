Green Curry Chicken Ramen

This cozy, flavor-packed ramen comes together quickly with rotisserie chicken, creamy coconut milk and a kick of green curry — perfect for an easy weeknight dinner with restaurant-quality flavor.

Ingredients

1 tbsp. oil

1 jalapeño, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lime, separated

4 oz. jar green curry paste

½ rotisserie chicken, shredded

2 cans coconut milk

3 c. chicken broth

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. fish sauce

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. dried basil

2 packages ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)

8 oz. snow peas, trimmed

¼ c. chopped cilantro

Lime wedges, for serving

Directions