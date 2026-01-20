Gyoza Smashed Tacos

If you’re looking to shake up taco night, these Smashed Gyoza Tacos from Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson deliver crispy texture, bold flavor and a fun twist on a family favorite.
Ingredients
For the meat patties:
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. rice vinegar
- ½ bunch green onions, chopped
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tbsp. minced ginger
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- 8 street taco tortillas
- Cilantro leaves, for garnish
For the sauce:
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp. mirin
- 2 tsp. sugar
For the pickled cucumbers:
- 1 English cucumber, diced
- 1 tbsp. rice vinegar
- 2 tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
Directions
- In a bowl, mix all ingredients for the pickled cucumbers. Cover and set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
- In a bowl, mix all meat patty ingredients except the pork. Add the ground pork and gently mix just until combined. Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions.
- Press one portion of the meat mixture evenly onto each tortilla. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a small amount of oil. Working in batches, place tacos meat-side down in the skillet. Cook about 4 minutes, until the pork is cooked through and browned. Flip and cook another few minutes, until the tortilla is crisp and golden.
- Serve topped with pickled cucumbers, a drizzle of sauce and fresh cilantro. Enjoy!