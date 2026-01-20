Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The PlaceRecipes

Actions

Gyoza Smashed Tacos

Crispy smashed gyoza tacos bring big flavor to taco night
Gyoza Smashed Tacos
Smith's Food and Drug
Gyoza Smashed Tacos
Gyoza Smashed Tacos Part-1
Gyoza Smashed Tacos Part-2
Posted
and last updated

If you’re looking to shake up taco night, these Smashed Gyoza Tacos from Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson deliver crispy texture, bold flavor and a fun twist on a family favorite.

Ingredients
For the meat patties:

  • 1 lb. ground pork
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. rice vinegar
  • ½ bunch green onions, chopped
  • 1 tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 tbsp. minced ginger
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • 8 street taco tortillas
  • Cilantro leaves, for garnish

For the sauce:

  • 2 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. mirin
  • 2 tsp. sugar

For the pickled cucumbers:

  • 1 English cucumber, diced
  • 1 tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • ½ tsp. salt

Directions

  1. In a bowl, mix all ingredients for the pickled cucumbers. Cover and set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients until the sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
  2. In a bowl, mix all meat patty ingredients except the pork. Add the ground pork and gently mix just until combined. Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions.
  3. Press one portion of the meat mixture evenly onto each tortilla. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a small amount of oil. Working in batches, place tacos meat-side down in the skillet. Cook about 4 minutes, until the pork is cooked through and browned. Flip and cook another few minutes, until the tortilla is crisp and golden.
  4. Serve topped with pickled cucumbers, a drizzle of sauce and fresh cilantro. Enjoy!
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE