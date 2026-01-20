Gyoza Smashed Tacos

If you’re looking to shake up taco night, these Smashed Gyoza Tacos from Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson deliver crispy texture, bold flavor and a fun twist on a family favorite.

Ingredients

For the meat patties:



1 lb. ground pork

1 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

½ bunch green onions, chopped

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced ginger

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

8 street taco tortillas

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

For the sauce:



2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tbsp. mirin

2 tsp. sugar

For the pickled cucumbers:



1 English cucumber, diced

1 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. salt

Directions

