High Protein Mac & Cheese

High-Protein Mac and Cheese

Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Ingredients:

For the mac and cheese:

1 pound small protein pasta

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups full-fat cottage cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 cups high-protein whole milk

1 teaspoon mustard powder

½ cup unflavored protein powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon pepper For the topping:

2 slices high-protein bread

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pulse bread in a blender or food processor until breadcrumbs form. Transfer crumbs to a bowl and mix with melted butter and Italian seasoning. Spread mixture on a sheet pan and bake for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Set aside. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Add remaining mac and cheese ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a pot over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, for about 10 minutes, until the sauce is smooth, melted and warmed through. Do not allow the sauce to boil. Combine cooked pasta with the cheese sauce. Serve garnished with crispy breadcrumbs. Enjoy!

