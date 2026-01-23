High Protein Mac & Cheese

High-Protein Mac and Cheese
Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson
Ingredients:
For the mac and cheese:
- 1 pound small protein pasta
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 cups full-fat cottage cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 cups high-protein whole milk
- 1 teaspoon mustard powder
- ½ cup unflavored protein powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon pepper
For the topping:
- 2 slices high-protein bread
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pulse bread in a blender or food processor until breadcrumbs form. Transfer crumbs to a bowl and mix with melted butter and Italian seasoning. Spread mixture on a sheet pan and bake for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Set aside.
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Add remaining mac and cheese ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a pot over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, for about 10 minutes, until the sauce is smooth, melted and warmed through. Do not allow the sauce to boil.
- Combine cooked pasta with the cheese sauce. Serve garnished with crispy breadcrumbs. Enjoy!