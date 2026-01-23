How to pick and cook the perfect steak

From choosing the perfect cut to nailing the ideal doneness, Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shares simple, pro-level tips to help you cook a steakhouse-worthy steak at home.
Tips for Buying and Cooking the Perfect Steak
- Look for steak that is bright red and well marbled with streaks or specks of fat throughout the meat. This marbling adds juiciness and tenderness. Choice and prime cuts typically offer the best quality.
- For a great steak experience, choose a thicker cut—about 1 inch thick. These are often found behind the glass at the meat counter.
- Let steak come to room temperature before cooking. This helps prevent overcooking, since the meat will reach your ideal internal temperature more evenly. A good steak only needs kosher or sea salt and pepper, but feel free to season to taste.
- Sear the steak over higher heat in a cast iron or other skillet, then finish cooking it in the oven. This method creates great flavor from the sear while allowing better temperature control with gentler oven heat.
- Always use a digital meat thermometer to check the internal temperature rather than relying on time or other methods.
- Steak doneness temperatures:
- Rare: 120°F
- Medium rare: 130°F
- Medium: 140°F
- Medium well: 150°F
- Well done: 160°F
Stop cooking the steak 5–8 degrees before your target temperature, as it will continue to rise while resting.
- Let steak rest for 5–10 minutes before serving to allow the juices to redistribute. Enjoy!