Italian Beef Sandwiches with Homemade Salt and Vinegar Chips

Tender Italian beef is simmered in a savory, seasoned broth, piled onto crusty hoagie rolls, and finished with zesty giardiniera. Paired with crispy, homemade salt and vinegar chips, this recipe delivers bold flavor, comforting texture, and a satisfying, made-from-scratch meal perfect for any day of the week.

Ingredients

For the Sandwiches:



3 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

2 cups water

2 beef bouillon cubes

1 lb. thin-sliced deli roast beef

4 crusty hoagie rolls

Giardiniera, as needed

Kosher salt, to taste

For the Chips:



2 lbs. russet potatoes

2 cups distilled white vinegar

2 tbsp. vinegar powder (or as needed)

1 tsp. kosher salt

Oil, as needed for frying

Directions