Italian Beef Sandwiches with Homemade Salt and Vinegar Chips

Tender Italian beef is simmered in a savory, seasoned broth, piled onto crusty hoagie rolls, and finished with zesty giardiniera. Paired with crispy, homemade salt and vinegar chips, this recipe delivers bold flavor, comforting texture, and a satisfying, made-from-scratch meal perfect for any day of the week.
Ingredients
For the Sandwiches:
- 3 tbsp. butter
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
- 2 cups water
- 2 beef bouillon cubes
- 1 lb. thin-sliced deli roast beef
- 4 crusty hoagie rolls
- Giardiniera, as needed
- Kosher salt, to taste
For the Chips:
- 2 lbs. russet potatoes
- 2 cups distilled white vinegar
- 2 tbsp. vinegar powder (or as needed)
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- Oil, as needed for frying
Directions
- Prep the Potatoes:
Clean and peel the potatoes. Using a mandolin, thinly slice them into a bowl. Cover with cold water, then pour in the vinegar. Let soak for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Fry the Chips:
Drain and dry the potatoes thoroughly. Heat 3–4 inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Use a candy thermometer to bring oil to 350°F. Fry the potatoes in batches, moving them often, for 4–5 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned.
- Season the Chips:
Immediately season the hot chips with vinegar powder and a little salt. Finish frying all batches and set aside.
- Make the Broth:
In a pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes; cook for about 30 seconds. Add the water and beef bouillon cubes. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the bouillon.
- Assemble the Sandwiches:
Add the beef to the broth and stir. Reduce heat to low. Toast the hoagie rolls if desired. Pile beef onto each roll, top with giardiniera, and drizzle with broth or serve the broth on the side for dipping. Serve with the chips and enjoy!