Perfectly Crispy Game Day Wings

Looking for the ultimate gameday snack? Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shares his step-by-step method for perfectly crispy fried chicken wings, finished with your favorite sauce and served with classic veggies and ranch.
Perfectly Crispy Gameday Wings
Ingredients
- 3–4 pounds chicken wings
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup potato starch
- Canola oil, for frying
- Your favorite wing sauce, for serving
- Carrots and celery sticks, for serving
- Ranch dressing, for serving
Directions
- Trim and separate the wings into drumettes and flats. Discard the wing tips.
- Let the wings sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat 3–4 inches of canola oil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat until it reaches 350 degrees. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature.
- Season the wings generously with kosher salt and pepper. Add the potato starch and toss to coat evenly.
- Fry half of the wings in the oil for 8–10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack. Allow the oil to return to 350 degrees before frying the second batch for 8–10 minutes. Remove to the rack.
- Increase the oil temperature to 375–400 degrees. Return half of the wings to the oil and cook for another 3–4 minutes, until crispy and lightly browned. Remove to the rack and repeat with the remaining wings.
- Toss the wings in your favorite sauce and serve with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing.