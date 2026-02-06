These easy, crowd-pleasing sliders are loaded with seasoned shaved steak, sautéed peppers and onions, and a creamy cheese sauce—perfect for game day, parties, or a quick family dinner.
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
Ingredients:
For the steak
- 14 oz. package shaved steak, thawed
- Oil, as needed
- 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
For the veggies
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
- Oil, as needed
- Kosher salt and pepper, to taste
For the cheese sauce
- 15 oz. jar Cheez Whiz
- 2 tbsp. milk
- ¼ tsp. onion powder
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
To assemble
- 12 slider buns
- 2 tbsp. butter, melted
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp. dried thyme
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add oil to coat the pan.
- Add the sliced onion and bell pepper with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 6–8 minutes, or until tender and lightly caramelized. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- While the vegetables cook, make the cheese sauce. Add Cheez Whiz, milk, onion powder, and garlic powder to a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until smooth and warmed through. Reduce heat to low and set aside.
- Add more oil to the skillet if needed. Add the shaved steak and use two spatulas to separate the meat as it cooks. Season with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook until fully browned.
- Return the cooked vegetables to the pan and stir to combine with the steak.
- Slice the slider buns in half, keeping them connected if possible. Place the bottom half on a parchment-lined sheet pan and toast in the oven for about 5 minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, thyme, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Top the toasted buns with the steak and vegetable mixture, then spoon the cheese sauce evenly over the top.
- Place the top buns over the sliders and brush with the butter mixture.
- Return to the oven and bake for 5–8 minutes, or until the tops are golden and toasted.
- Serve warm and enjoy.