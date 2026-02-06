These easy, crowd-pleasing sliders are loaded with seasoned shaved steak, sautéed peppers and onions, and a creamy cheese sauce—perfect for game day, parties, or a quick family dinner.

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Ingredients:

For the steak



14 oz. package shaved steak, thawed

Oil, as needed

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

For the veggies



1 onion, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

Oil, as needed

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

For the cheese sauce



15 oz. jar Cheez Whiz

2 tbsp. milk

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. garlic powder

To assemble



12 slider buns

2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp. dried thyme

Directions