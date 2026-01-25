Looking for a hearty, make-ahead breakfast the whole family will love? Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson’s sheet pan breakfast burritos are packed with roasted veggies, fluffy eggs and smoky Gouda, all wrapped up with a zesty homemade sauce.

Ingredients

For the Veggies:



1 large or 2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced

1 large red bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, sliced

2 tablespoons oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons roasted garlic bouillon

For the Sauce:



1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Zest and juice of 1/2 lime

For the Eggs:



12 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons roasted garlic bouillon

2 tablespoons milk

To Serve:



6 large tortillas

1 (14-ounce) can refried beans

8 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

Cilantro, chopped

Directions:

