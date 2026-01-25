Looking for a hearty, make-ahead breakfast the whole family will love? Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson’s sheet pan breakfast burritos are packed with roasted veggies, fluffy eggs and smoky Gouda, all wrapped up with a zesty homemade sauce.
Ingredients
For the Veggies:
- 1 large or 2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 large red bell pepper, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons roasted garlic bouillon
For the Sauce:
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon chipotle powder
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- Zest and juice of 1/2 lime
For the Eggs:
- 12 large eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons roasted garlic bouillon
- 2 tablespoons milk
To Serve:
- 6 large tortillas
- 1 (14-ounce) can refried beans
- 8 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
- Cilantro, chopped
Directions:
- In a bowl, mix all sauce ingredients until smooth. Set aside. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- In a large bowl, toss potatoes, bell pepper and onion with oil, salt, pepper and bouillon. Spread mixture evenly onto a parchment-lined sheet pan. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are tender and lightly browned.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. In a bowl, whisk eggs with salt, pepper, bouillon and milk. Pour egg mixture over the roasted vegetables. Return pan to oven and bake for another 12 to 15 minutes, stirring halfway through, or until eggs are fully set.
- Warm refried beans in a saucepan or microwave. To assemble burritos, spread about 1/6 of the beans onto each tortilla. Top with 1/6 of the cheese, followed by 1/6 of the egg and vegetable mixture. Drizzle with sauce and fold into a burrito.
- Repeat with remaining ingredients. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired. Serve and enjoy.