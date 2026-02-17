Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shows how to make a hearty, one-pot Shipwreck Stew packed with beef, vegetables, and potatoes, served with buttery parmesan breadsticks for a comforting, family-friendly meal.

Shipwreck Stew

Ingredients:

For the Stew



2 lbs. ground beef

2 cups diced carrots

1 onion, diced

1 cup diced celery

2 cups trimmed fresh green beans

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 (14 oz.) cans diced tomatoes

2 (14 oz.) cans corn, drained

2 cups beef broth

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

3 cups diced russet potatoes

For the Breadsticks



13 oz. pizza crust

¼ cup melted butter

¼ cup grated parmesan

1 teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

Directions

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the ground beef, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Cook, breaking up the meat, until browned. Add the carrots, onion, and celery. Cook for 5–7 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the diced tomatoes, corn, green beans, beef broth, and tomato sauce. Bring to a simmer. Add the potatoes and continue simmering until the potatoes are tender.

Breadsticks

5. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°F. Roll out the pizza dough and cut into 8 even strips, then halve them to make 16 strips. Twist each strip and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

6. Bake for 12–15 minutes, or until golden brown.

7. Mix the melted butter with the parmesan, garlic salt, and Italian seasoning. Brush the mixture over the breadsticks as soon as they come out of the oven.

Serve the breadsticks warm alongside the stew and enjoy.