Sweet and savory Hawaiian grilled cheese sandwich recipe

Hawaiian grilled cheese sandwiches Recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Ingredients For the sandwiches:

8 slices Hawaiian bread, or other favorite bread

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon teriyaki sauce

½ fresh pineapple, cut into four 1/8-inch planks

16 slices Canadian bacon

8 slices muenster cheese, or other favorite cheese

1 stick butter, softened

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped Directions In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise and teriyaki sauce. Set aside. In another bowl, combine the softened butter with the oregano and parsley. Set aside. Heat a griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Add a small amount of oil and place the pineapple on the griddle. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side until caramelized. Remove the pineapple to a plate. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Spread the herb butter mixture on one side of each slice of bread. Place four slices on the griddle butter side down. Spread the teriyaki mayo on each slice of bread. Add one slice of cheese, four slices of Canadian bacon, a grilled pineapple plank, and another slice of cheese. Top with the remaining bread slices, butter side up. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until the bread begins to brown. Carefully flip and cook the second side until golden brown and the cheese is melted. Slice and serve with your favorite chips.

