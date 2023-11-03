Watch Now
Record numbers expected at Pinners Conference this weekend

Learn, create & connect
There could be a record crowd at this year's Pinners Conference.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 15:43:38-04

Make your holiday shopping simple!

Come to Pinners Conference where you’ll find everything on your list all under one roof.

Pinners Conference is an immersive experience bringing together local businesses and companies specializing in an array of products or services.

Find an expansive lineup of hands-on classes and captivating demonstrations.

Enjoy a ‘Girls Night Out’ on Friday from 4-8pm.

According the event organizers, this year’s conference is expecting record attendance.

Event details:
November 3-4, 2023
Mountain America Expo Center
Fri 10am - 8pm | Sat 9am - 7pm
Get tickets online! Kids 8 years and younger are free to all events.

Find parking and hotel information there, as well.

For more information please visit: pinnersconference.com.

