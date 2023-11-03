Record numbers expected at Pinners Conference this weekend

Make your holiday shopping simple!

Come to Pinners Conference where you’ll find everything on your list all under one roof.

Pinners Conference is an immersive experience bringing together local businesses and companies specializing in an array of products or services.

Find an expansive lineup of hands-on classes and captivating demonstrations.

Enjoy a ‘Girls Night Out’ on Friday from 4-8pm.

According the event organizers, this year’s conference is expecting record attendance.

Event details:

November 3-4, 2023

Mountain America Expo Center

Fri 10am - 8pm | Sat 9am - 7pm

Get tickets online! Kids 8 years and younger are free to all events.

Find parking and hotel information there, as well.

For more information please visit: pinnersconference.com.