Recycle Utah keeps about 3.7 million pounds of waste from ending up in landfills every single year

Chances are you've looked forward to a package delivery, there's nothing like opening that big box left on your doorstep.

But as we all order away, we are actually creating more cardboard waste, not to mention that hard-to-recycle Styrofoam protecting our packages inside.

Recycle Utah is stepping in to help. It started 30 years ago with a handful of Park City residents.

Now, about 400 cars pull up and drop off every single day.

That's keeping about 3.7 million pounds of waste from ending up in landfills every single year.

"We take over 50 items here at the center so we do anything from cardboard, glass, Styrofoam, batteries, plastics, aluminum and metal.. we even have a ski program where we take skis," says Eric Moldenhauer with Recycle Utah.

He says plastics can be turned into clothing. Glass is used to make insulation for homes. The Styrofoam that's so hard to recycle is being made into construction materials.

The difference Recycle Utah is making, earned them Zero Waste Hero award from Smiths Food & Drug and Fox 13.