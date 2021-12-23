Red Button Creamery New Pies

Red Button Creamery has a litany of flavors when it comes to their rich , vintage ice cream. You can get a pint of root beer flavored, maybe cotton candy or a classic like chocolate.

Those cartons with the big red button can be found on any ice cream aisle in Associated Food Stores, but now there's more options.

Pie! Red Button is churning out more pies adding three new flavors. Macy's shoppers can now pick up smore, peaches and cream plus a carmel apple.

Red Button says these pies have a perfect balance of Grade A ingredients from the fruit to the butter.

When you're cutting into a slice, you'll find subtle flavors of almond or vanilla in the pie crusts.

Red Button Creamery intentionally uses a slower baking process, including hand-laid lattice tops, to ensure you enjoy a home-style pie straight from your oven.

Pie Flavors Include:

Cherry Almond Pralines Lattice

Sea Salt Caramel Crumb and Lattice

Peach Blueberry Lattice

Apple Cranberry

Pumpkin Pie

Apple Crumb

Dazzleberry

Pineapple Upside Down Lattice

Red Button Vintage Creamery is adding candy to their menu, and like other products, it's top-of-the-line.

You can find out more about how both the ice cream in made as well as these delectable pies at http://www.redbuttoncreamery.com/.

Find out if a store near you carries Red Button Vintage Creamery by clicking on https://www.afstores.com/

