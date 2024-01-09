Red carpet event for suicide prevention

A local foundation, working to prevent teen and tween suicide, is inviting the public to a special event this February.

According to The Hope Hero Foundation Founder & President Elysia Butler, they are catching kids before they fall and empowering them & their families.

"We must do something different in prevention," Elysia said.

This mission of the foundation is to catch kids before they fall and prevent suicide by proactively preparing them to become heroes of their own stories.

"We are not waiting until we see the warning signs," said Elysia, "We are preparing before any crisis every happens so that everyone is prepared with tools, skills, and the mindset to navigate the challenges of life together"

Suicide is the #1 cause of death for ages 10-24 in Utah with rates having increased 71% since 2010.

Elysia said, "To change this story we must be proactive in preparing every single kid and every single family with tools of resilience and empowerment."

The Hope Hero provides daily directions with actionable steps following the inspiration of Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey for kids, parents, communities, schools, and families.

Join February 3rd for the 2nd Annual Red Sneaker Gala!

This inclusive event will include a live DJ, dinner, red carpet photos, silent auction, guest speakers, dancing and fun!

Come dressed in your fancy attire and red shoes as the symbol of hope, perseverance, love, compassion, bravery and courage that you and everyone around is truly capable of being the hero of your own story.

"We are saving lives and building bridges: together, we are heroes!"

For more information or make a donation, visit thehopehero.com

