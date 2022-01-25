Red Gerard already has one gold medal, now his sights are set on Beijing

Red Gerard is the talk of the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

At age 17 he won gold at the Winter Games in 2018 and now he has fine-tuned his routine to roar into Beijing next month.

Red is now 21 and says he's ready to take on the best snowboarders in the world. He's definitely one of them.

Red has been snowboarding his entire life, and has even built places to train on his family's farm in Silverthorne, Colorado.

Because of travel restrictions to China, Red's family, friends and the neighborhood will be at watch parties in the big barn on Red's property at his ranch.

