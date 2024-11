Our Pet of the Week is Red, a mini Aussie who is only four months old.

She's athletic and very smart and would make a small-but-mighty addition to your family.

Red is good with other dogs, kids and cats too! She's house and kennel trained as well.

She comes spayed, chipped and current on all vaccinations and is only $400.

If you'd like to adopt Red, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.