Red, White & Snow is a high end culinary and wine event.

The National Ability Center has been providing world class adaptive recreation to people with disabilities for 40 years.

Caitlin Bognaski, VP of Development & Events at the NAC says they offer 20 different programs and serve people of all ages and disabilities.

Red White & Snow is the organization's leading fundraiser and is a three-day, high-end culinary and wine event scheduled for March 5-7, 2026 in Park City, Utah.

The money raised helps the NAC serve more than 6,000 individuals a year and provide more than $6.7 million in program subsidies and scholarship dollars every year.

Red, White & Snow brings together Utah's most talented culinary artists and guest chefs from around the country to craft extraordinary experiences.

This year's honorary restaurateur is John Platt, the owner of Midway Mercantile.

The high-end family restaurant has been open for eight years an has been supporting Red, White & Snow for seven years!

You can see the schedule and buy tickets at redwhiteandsnow.org.