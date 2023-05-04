Regence BlueCross BlueShield is a Champion of Women

Regence BlueCross BlueShield is honored to be recognized as one of100 Companies Championing Womenby the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity.

We talked with the Chief Medical Officer for Regence, Dr. Donna Milavetz, about the honor.

She says that gender equality is core to Regence values, and that they are ensuring diversity and developing more female leaders within the company.

For instance, Dr. Milavetz is Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Tonya Adams is the Chief Health Services Officer. These promotions added to several other female executives on the team.

Dr. Milavetz says as the CMO, she is excited to lead passionate teams aiming to transform the health care experience by making it simpler, better and more affordable.

One key area of focus is improving women's health and increasing access to mental and preventive health care at the same time as addressing health disparities.

Dr. Milavetz says "For example, our Four Communities investments are increasing access to preventative, chronic and behavioral health care for underserved people living in West Valley City and surrounding areas."

Regence is also making a difference by supporting females within the community through things like the Women's Health Institute's ElevateHER Challenge and the Utah Go Red for Women luncheon.

Regence also offers employee benefits for women which include flexible work models, part-time work with full benefit, paid and unpaid family leave and more.

You can learn more about Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah at Regence.com and for more information about In Utah's 100 Companies Championing Women go toinutah.org/100-companies.