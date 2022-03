Reggae, Pop & Hip Hop music is coming to Spring Fest '22.

This music fest is happening May 7, 2022 at the Great Saltair, 12409 W. Saltair Drive, Magna with special guest The Boss Rick Ross.

This is being hosted by Alex "Funny Man" Thomas. Other guests include: Common Kings, Macy Kate, Kalan. FrFr, Analea Brown James the Mormon, Mike Styles, Pur & 95 Dan, Soggy GQ, D Blacc, Kahmone and Spazmatics.

For more information go to: globalfestevents.com.