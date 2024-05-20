Registration is now open for all student classes with Ballet West Academy, with classes starting at age three.

As a non-profit organization, the Academy's mission is to allow access to dance for everyone and expand the art form.

Classes take place in downtown Salt Lake City as well as three other locations for younger students - Trolley Corners, Park City and Utah County.

As a non-profit, the Academy has reduced costs. There are no performance or costume fees and financial aid is available in some cases.

If you want your child to sample a class first, they offer Summer Camps for ages 3-14, with no dance experience necessary.

These are week-long programs focused on storytelling and movement with fun themes like Fairy Forest, Superhero Academy, Cowboys and Aliens and Sleeping Beauty Build-A-Ballet.

Ballet West's Academy has faculty members and instructors with professional dancing background with large-scale dance companies.

To learn more and to register, please visit: balletwest.org/academy.