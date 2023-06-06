Relative Space is a musical written, directed, played and sung by women

Relative Space is a new and innovative musical about women that's sung, played, written, and directed by women.

The story focuses on a mother and her teenage daughter navigating the challenges of mental illness and trauma, topics that are rarely addressed through live theater.

The captivating musical is the result of a collaboration between highly accomplished, top tier Utah theater talent and 16-year-old Warner Music Group recording artist and new Utah resident Kjersti Long who composed the music. Tony and Grammy Award-winner Van Dean is producing the show.

Utah audiences have a rare, exciting opportunity to catch this limited engagement before beginning the process to get on Broadway. It's already getting a lot of "Broadway Buzz".

Performances are June 22-24 and again June 29 to July 1, 2023 at Liahona Theater for the Community in Pleasant Grove.

Tickets ($15-30) are on sale now at relativespacemusical.com.

