Relax and recover in therapeutic waters

Relax and recover in the therapeutic waters at the only Utah Crater in Midway, Utah.

Guests can swim, soak, snorkel, and scuba dive in the warm water.

The crater maintains a 95-degree temperature year-round.

Utah Crater sits below 55-foot beehive limestone dome with water about 65-feet deep and heated by a geothermal source approximately 2-miles below the surface.

This is the only warm water scuba certification destination in the lower 48 states!

Guests can even book at standup paddle board yoga experience atop the water.

It's the perfect place to warm up your body and relax those muscles after a hard day on the slopes.