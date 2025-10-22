Relax at The Grand America with their first-ever Wellness Retreat

In honor of National Wellness Week, The Grand America Hotel will be hosting their first-ever Suite Serenity wellness retreat, taking place Friday, November 13 - Sunday, November 16.

Originally built to welcome the 2001 Olympics, The Grand America Hotel is the crown jewel of downtown Salt Lake City, towering 24 stories high with 775 guest rooms. The hotel boasts award-winning dining, and The Grand Spa, the only facility of its kind in the city.

Spanning three stories, The Grand Spa offers indulgent, innovative treatments alongside a full-service beauty salon. Hotel guests and locals alike can enjoy both indoor and seasonal outdoor pools, dry and steam saunas, and luxurious locker rooms.

Suite Serenity will be a three-day immersive experience blending daily rituals, personalized spa treatments, daily movement and mindfulness classes, special amenities and gifts, and more.

Friday and Saturday's programming will each include a nutrition class and lunch, led by Executive Chef Christian Ojeda, and dinner. The newly appointed Executive Chef at the hotel, Chef Christian is a seasoned hospitality professional with more than two decades of experience in high-end hotels and fine dining establishments across the country.

For Suite Serenity, each meal will feature a special menu designed specifically for this experience. One dish will be the Spicy Soba Noodle Bowl, which combines zuke-marinated tofu, soba noodles, shredded carrots, scallions, cucumber, sweet peppers, red cabbage, fresh herbs, sesame seeds - a healthy yet flavorful dish.

