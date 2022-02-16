Remember the acronym "SIMPLE" when it comes to co-parenting your kids

Bill Gobin is the author of the book "If You Can Get Over Yourself, Co-Parenting is Simple". He says he wrote it out of personal experience.

11 years ago Bill and his wife divorced, and he spent a lot of time in court, in all 56 appearances.

He realized it was their children who were suffering. Bill says he learned that it's not about who wins or loses, or who is right and who is wrong - it's about the kids.

Bill says his book is only 57 pages, because you don't need "300 to explain common sense".

"Whatever the anger, or unfinished business is, you are destroying your children. " he says. He goes on to say, "Back up, be quiet and talk like civilized adults."

And, he says it's simple to remember how to act like adults with the acronym "SIMPLE".

S - Stop the chaos

Make it your life's mission P - Professional help (get some)

You can get the book at billgobin.com, it's available in paper form, eBook and audio book.