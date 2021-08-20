Ren is so sweet he should be called Zen!

He's our pet of the week.

Ren has a lot of puppy energy so he would do best in a house with a fur sibling to play with.

He's done really well in a foster home with four little dogs and is great with kids three years and up.

Ren loves to cuddle but will also find his own space to curl up and take a nap.

He uses the doggie door like a champ!

Ren is described as friendly, affectionate, loyal, smart, playful, gentle, brave, curious, athletic, independent, quiet, dignified, a couch potato and a lover of kisses.

He is neutered, current on all vaccinations and is chipped.

His adoption fee is $250. Learn more at hearts4paws.org.