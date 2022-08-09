Rendezvous is celebrating a grand opening in Ogden's Newgate Mall!

At Rendezvous, customers can buy overstocks, discontinued items, returns and more across a variety of categories — with prices up to 75 percent off MSRP, every day.

And now, shoppers in Ogden will have one close by, in Newgate Mall. The grand opening is August 12-13.

Rendezvous carries everything from home furnishings and décor to women's clothing and accessories to beds and mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and linens, rugs and lamps, outdoor cookware and more.

In fact you'll find adjustable beds starting at $249 and mattresses starting at just $99.

In the market for a sofa? You could get one for just $274.

Right now, all outdoor furniture is 40 percent off!

There are also some blockbuster deals like pillows for $8, dog beds for $15, shower curtains for $5 and select sheet sets for just $5.

These are perfect for college students going back-to-school who are trying to furnish a dorm room or apartment.

You'll also find back-to-school deals on Downeast and Hope Avenue clothing items.

A portion of total sales from the grand opening will benefit the Malouf Foundation, which exists to confront child sexual exploitation and fulfills their mission by providing education, promoting healing, and furthering advocacy for survivors.

As part of the grand opening celebration there will be giveaways on Friday and Saturday including:

• $100 gift card

• Dr. Oz pillows

• Malouf weighted blankets

• Sheet sets and comforters

• Mattress

There will also be face painting and Henna tattoos on Friday evening.

Newgate Mall is located at 3651 Wall Avenue in Ogden.

For more information please visit: rendezvous-stores.com and be sure to follow them on social media @rendezvous.discounts.