Renew, Refresh and Renovate your home in 2024 with Custom Wood Beams

Utah-based Custom Wood Beams can renew, refresh and renovate your home.

Rand Wilson says their beams are a timeless and historical form of construction that give any space more depth and interest.

He says the natural beauty of both the texture and tones of real wood add a warmth and richness to your home.

Custom Wood Beams only use real wood from Engelman Spruce trees, and they come in many different wood tones that you can mix and match.

They also offer three textures to choose from: smooth, weather-aged and hand-hewn.

They will come to your help to help you design the beam layout, and then the process of installation is quick and painless. Most installations take less than two days.

You can see Custom Wood Beams at the Salt Lake Home Show:

Friday, January 5, 2024 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6, 2024 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2024 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Box Office

Adults 13+(Door) $13.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Buy Online & Save**

Adults 13+ (Online) $11.00 ($2 savings off the box office price)

** Advance Adult Admission will be at the $11 discounted rate through January 4, 2024. Starting the opening day of the show the price will increase to $13 online, same as box office pricing.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 5, 2024.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

