Rent an RV for Labor Day!

SALT LAKE CITY — It is time to start thinking about getting away for Labor Day Weekend and RVshare has 100s of RVs to rent in the Salt Lake City area.

“RV rentals have been a popular accommodation option this summer,” says Maddi Bourgerie of RVShare. “And it is not too late to take a camping trip or road trip this summer. Labor Day weekend would be a perfect chance to experience RV travel.”

But don’t procrastinate. Now is the time to book for the holiday weekend, even though we are a month away. And don’t just book an RV, book a campground to go with it.

“I would recommend researching campgrounds and RV rentals simultaneously almost like you do when you book a flight and hotel rooms. You’ll want to make sure each option has availability before booking. Looking at campgrounds in or near your destination. While also finding an RV that meets your requirements and dates. “

A few great resources to book campgrounds are Campspot, Go Camping America and Campendium. They all offer different options and can help narrow down where you will be spending the night. And it is a good idea finding a campground that offers full hookups.

For more information of on renting an RV for this labor day, you can visit RVshare.com.

