Research at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City is impacting people all over the world, here's how you can help keep it going!

Pink Park City, a ski day to conquer all cancers, will go forward this year, but it will look different than in years past.

Pink Park City has always been a beloved event, a day where cancer survivors and supporters gathered on the mountain at Park City in solidarity to support and remember.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Pink Park City 2021 will go forward, but will transform to a virtual month of giving throughout March.

We talked with Ashley Howell from the Huntsman Cancer Foundation who says 100 percent of the money raised goes to cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute, which is centralized in Salt Lake City, but impacts people all over the world.

The goal this year is to raise $225,000.

You can help! Even though the on-mountain activities will not happen this year, participants and donors will celebrate together, remember loved ones, and advance lifesaving cancer research, says Howell.

To learn more about Pink Park City, make a gift, or create a fundraising page, visit pinkparkcity.com.