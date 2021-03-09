Research shows that during the pandemic, more people have wanted to help those in need

For almost 80 years, the president of the United States has proclaimed March as "Red Cross Month" to honor people giving back through their lifesaving mission, which is powered by more than 90 percent volunteers.

Now, as the pandemic continues, research shows that more people want to help those in need.

You're invited to celebrate this humanitarian spirit during the Red Cross Month.

In addition to donating blood, you can also support the Red Cross through working on your computer and even donating your time by responding to a disaster, says Del Brady, Red Cross Executive Director.

In addition, thousands of COVID-19 survivors have rolled up a sleeve to share their potentially lifesaving antibodies by giving plasma.

Since last April, more than 56,000 COVID-19 survivors have donated — including many who are new to giving blood.

Park City resideng Tom Hauser has been volunteering for several years and says the Red Cross is a perfect organization to give your time to.

To see all the opportunities to help, visit redcross.org and click on the button that says "Volunteer Now".