Research shows Utah has the worst gender pay gap in the nation

Tech-Moms is a program dedicated to training women for high-paying jobs in tech.
Research shows Utah has the worst gender pay gap in the nation. Utah women earn a mere 70.8 percent of what their male counterparts make.

One solution already making strides for women is Tech-Moms—a program dedicated to training women for jobs in high-tech, which are known for higher pay scales, job longevity and abundant growth opportunities.

Co-founder of Tech-Moms, Robbyn Scribner, joined us in studio, along with a graduate from the program, Chelsey Bankhead.

Chelsey did the Tech-Moms Ogden program two years ago. At graduation she met a woman from MarketStar, went to lunch with her, and got offered a job and has two promotions since!

She has two kids and says she was in a rut at her current job. Today, she has more than tripled her salary and loves her job.

Robbyn says success stories like hers are common after the Tech-Moms program. The program offers a part-time technical skills course, professional networking, and a broad range of career explorations through guest speakers.

Most importantly, Tech-Moms has built an incredible community of women who celebrate and support each other.

In 2023 a survey of more than 200 Tech-Moms alumni found that:

  • Graduates that have taken a new job since finishing the program – 48 percent
  • Graduates that have received a promotion since finishing the program – 23 percent
  • Graduates that have received a pay increase since finishing the program - 45 percent

You can learn more at tech-moms.org.

