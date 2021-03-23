Take your tastebuds on a vacation without leaving the state

You might be longing to be on vacation but just aren't quite ready to board that plane yet so how about trying these restaurants around Utah. Chase, SLC Foodie has two "vacation like eats" for us this week:

Take a drive to Santaquin and stop at the Iconic Rowley's Red Barn. Chase recommends:

- Homemade Cherry ice cream

- Cherry popcorn

- Monties dried tart cherries

If you need that Island experience go to an Rumbi Island Grill along the Wasatch front. Chase has a few favorites there you must try:

- Cabo fish tacos- two flour tortillas stuffed with blackened seasonal fish, pineapple salsa, cabbage & cilantro/scallion mix. Topped with house-made jalapeno ranch. Served with your choice of rice.

- Sweet pork hawaiian teriyaki bowl

- Sauteed shrimp sweet & spicy bowl

- Rumbi Fries

