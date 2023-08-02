Restore your body pH balance with alkaline water fusion drinks.

Water Fusions is a plant medicine bar that helps people restore their body pH balance with alkaline water fusion drinks.

Each drink is focused on health issues related to a deficiency or inflammatory state... whether you're dehydrated, had a little too much to drink the night before, or just need a drink to start your day off the right way, there's a drink for you!

The idea behind the drinks is a holistic approach that can prevent you from being chemically dependent and benefits your natural energy.

Water Fusions offers FOUR additional services that complement a feel good lifestyle:

Genetic lifestyle plans

24/7 hydration station

Oxygen bar therapy

Supplements and superfoods

You can also book your personalized body frequency test to get to know your body better and find out what your inner nature needs to thrive.



For more info go to waterfusions.com or follow them on Instagram @waterfusions.

Water Fusions is located in Sugar House

2236 S 1300 E Suite D7